LinkedIn Corporation files trademark application in Russia

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The American company LinkedIn Corporation has filed an application with the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) to register a trademark for the social network LinkedIn (blocked in Russia), TASS found out.

According to Rospatent, the application was filed on September 11, 2025, from the United States. The trademark is being registered under six classes (No. 9, 35, 38, 41, 42, 45) of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS), which include downloadable software, employment-related services, online messaging services, publication of online texts and other types of information, and provision of a software platform and social network services.

LinkedIn Corporation currently has three active trademarks in Russia. The first trademark, which includes the logo, was registered on May 26, 2008, and expires on June 4, 2027. The other two, including the name and logo, were registered on May 10, 2012, and the exclusive right to ownership of them is valid until December 21, 2029.

On blocking of LinkedIn in Russia

On September 1, 2015, legislative amendments came into force requiring the personal data of Russian citizens to be stored and processed within Russia.

In mid-November 2016, Russian media watchdog (Roskomnadzor) added LinkedIn, a social network for finding and establishing business contacts, to the register of violators of personal data rights and sent a notice to telecom operators about the blocking of the website.

According to the social network, LinkedIn Ireland, not LinkedIn Corporation, which is the defendant in Roskomnadzor's lawsuit, is responsible for processing the data of users located outside the United States.

LinkedIn was founded in December 2002 by American entrepreneur Reid Hoffman, who was previously executive vice president of the PayPal payment system.