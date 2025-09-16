Russian stock market grows at the start of the main trading session

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian stock indices grew at the opening of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange. The yuan exchange rate began to grow after a decline at the start of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index grew by 0.46%, to 2,822.91 points, the RTS index grew by 0.46% to 1,069.51 points. The yuan to ruble exchange rate at the opening of Moscow Exchange trading fell by 5.5 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trading session and amounted to 11.509 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its growth and was at 2,825.78 points (+0.57%), the RTS index was at 1,071.58 points (+0.57%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate began to grow and was 11.596 rubles (+3.2 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) at the opening of the morning trading session grew by 0.28% and was at 2,817.66 points, according to trading data as of 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.

Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in dollars and euros since June 13, 2024, due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.