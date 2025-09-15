IN BRIEF: Key statements by President Putin at the meeting on economic issues

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Russian government continues to work on the draft budget. Speaking at the meeting on economic issues on Monday, President Vladimir Putin said that the day before, he discussed the priorities of the draft federal budget for 2026 and the planning period of 2027-2028 with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for about two hours.

TASS has collected the key statements of the head of state at the meeting.

On the results of the Cabinet’s work

According to the Economic Development Ministry, in July, Russia's GDP "added 0.4% year-on-year, and over the seven months of this year, GDP growth amounted to 1.1%."

The government’s efforts to reduce inflation in the country are yielding results, "the trend is quite clear," the President said.

"If in July the growth of consumer prices was 8.8%, then in August - 8.1%. And now the trajectory of inflation reduction is below the forecasts of the government and the Bank of Russia. In other words, efforts to reduce inflation are yielding results," Putin said.

On the goals in the national economy

The Russian authorities set the task of walking a "sharp edge" between macroeconomic stability and economic cooling.

"It is necessary to walk such a sharp edge: both not to undermine macroeconomic policy, and not to overcool or freeze the economy," the President said.

The main goal is to ensure the necessary growth rates of the national economy above the global dynamics: "We have identified the main goal, namely, to ensure the growth rates necessary for this. <…> "[The Russian economy should] strive to outpace its dynamics (of the global economy - TASS) by revealing its own potential of industries, regions and territories, developing ties with foreign partners, through the widespread introduction of advanced technologies, and mastering new promising areas of the modern economy," the President said.

The authorities should combat the "shadow sector of the economy and tax evasion."

"This not only maintains a fair, healthy and competitive environment, creates transparent conditions for the development of business and entrepreneurship, but also allows for additional federal budget revenues," Putin said.