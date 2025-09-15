AmCham opposes ban on supplies of US aviation parts to Russia — CEO

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. The American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia) is against US sanctions on supplies of civil aviation parts to Russia, as such measures threaten the safety of ordinary people, the Chamber’s CEO Robert Agee said in an interview with TASS.

"Flight safety is first and foremost our top priority. Because, even if we do not talk about damage to business – manufacturers of aircraft, parts, engines and other aviation equipment – ordinary people are most at risk. That is why flight safety in the absence of spare parts and proper maintenance and repair of aircraft is of the greatest concern," he said.

"That is why we have been and will be against sanctions in this area together with the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. We have the 'two continents initiative,' we publish various materials regarding our position on flight safety," Agee said.

"According to the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation of 1944, civil aviation and flight safety should not be used as a means of political pressure, so this is also a violation of the convention," he underscored.

Earlier the US authorities introduced a number of restrictions on the supply of spare parts for civil aviation. In February 2022, they, in particular, tightened controls on aviation products sent to Russia and introduced new licensing requirements for certain aircraft and spare parts.