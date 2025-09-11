Kremlin explains rise in dollar exchange rate by market processes

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The situation with the dollar and euro exchange rate is a market process, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"It is not the Kremlin's prerogative to calculate the dollar exchange rate. As for the dollar exchange rate fluctuations, those are market processes," he said when asked what this trend is connected with, and what exchange rate the Kremlin considers optimal.

"The President has repeatedly spoken about it: in every situation sometimes exporters like it while importers don't, sometimes it's the other way around. That's why there are always those on the market who benefit to a greater or lesser extent from the ruble fluctuating in one direction or another," Peskov added.

Earlier on Thursday the euro exchange rate in the Russian interbank market gained 1.4%, having surpassed 100 rubles for the first time since February 12, 2025. The dollar exchange rate added 1.48% to 85.74 rubles.