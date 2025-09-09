EU may tighten issuance of tourist visas to Russians in next sanctions package — agency

ROME, September 9. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) is considering the possibility of introducing additional restrictions on the issuance of tourist visas to Russian citizens as part of the preparation of the 19th package of sanctions against Moscow, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported, citing sources.

Earlier, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that the next EU sanctions package against Russia might include a ban on free movement of Russian diplomats within the Schengen zone. Reuters reported earlier that the EC intended to propose the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions for consideration by EU countries on September 12.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that Moscow will retaliate if the European Union restricts diplomats' freedom of movement.