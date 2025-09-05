Coal reserves in Far East enough for 900 years — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Coal reserves in the Russian Far East will be enough for 900 years but modern technologies are required to efficiently use these resources, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We have a big quantity of coal, our reserves here, in the Far East, are for 900 years. However, we require modern technologies to efficiently use them, these energy resources. This is what we should work in the first instance," the head of state said.

The domestic market should be the support for greater flexibility and resilience, the Russian leader said. "If the domestic market consumes the volume we need, we will be able to use it efficiently, and then there will be simply no difficulties with the international market situation that influences the industry so much. We will be able then to easily regulate the work of all branches, including the coal sector," Putin added.

