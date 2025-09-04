Novatek starts shipping LNG from Arctic LNG 2 project, first vessel sent to China

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian gas producer Novatek has begun shipping LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 project, the first vessel has already headed to China, the company's deputy chairman of the board Evgeny Ambrosov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"They have already begun, the first vessel has entered China," he said.

The participants in the Arctic LNG 2 project are the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, Novatek (60%), the French corporation TotalEnergies (10%), the Chinese CNPC (10%) and CNOOC (10%), as well as the Japanese consortium Japan Arctic LNG, which has 10%, in which Mitsui owns 25% and JOGMEC holds 75%.

