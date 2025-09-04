Russia's coal reserves will last for almost a thousand years — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that coal be used more efficiently in the energy sector in the Far East, especially in the context of a possible gas shortage. At the presentation of the results of the development of the Far Eastern regions, which is underway as part of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Putin noted that later today he will hold a meeting on the development of the energy sector in the Far East.

"We know that in general the situation with energy is being resolved, but there are many issues that require special attention: for example, we are facing a gas shortage, we do not have connections between the various components of the energy infrastructure, and our grid economy requires development," the head of state said.

"However, there is a fairly large amount of coal of various classes, which will last for almost a thousand years, all coal reserves will last for 900 years, which, of course, can be used much more efficiently, with greater efficiency and in compliance with all environmental requirements," the President said.