Construction of Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to take up to five years — expert

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline may take 4-5 years, Head of the International Best Practices Analysis Department at the Gaidar Institute Antonina Levashenko told TASS.

Earlier, Gazprom chief executive Alexey Miller announced the signing of a legally binding memorandum with China on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline and the Soyuz Vostok transit gas pipeline through Mongolia. The agreement on Power of Siberia 2 stipulates supplies during 30 years, the price being lower than for Europe. According to Miller, the new Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline is going to become the largest and most capital-intensive gas industry project in the world.

"As for the timeframe, we can take as a basis the timeframe of construction of the first gas project, which was carried out from 2014 to 2019. This means that we can expect that the construction of the new gas pipeline will also take about 4-5 years," the expert said.

Speaking about advantages of the new project, Levashenko noted that the development of the Siberian pipeline will contribute to the economic development of the Far East, develop gasification of remote Siberian regions, and create infrastructure in regions and additional jobs.

"Also, for Russia the main direction of supplies is the East now, primarily China, which, according to CREA, was the second-largest buyer of Russian pipeline gas after the EU in July 2025, having purchased approximately 30% of Russian gas. Previously, Russia's gas exports to the East were complicated by individual infrastructure issues," she said, adding that "the capacity of Power of Siberia amounted to 38 bln cubic meters in 2025 as per Rosnedra while the capacity of Power of Siberia 2 is supposed to be increased to 50 bln cubic meters.".