Russia is serially producing unmanned surface vehicles — First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia has established series production of seaborne unmanned surface vehicles, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov on the verge of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Yes, certainly, they are present, and have a wide range that is produced serially. They undergo improvement and upgrading on a going basis," Manturov said.

Such craft are supplied to the Russian Armed Forces, the first deputy prime minister noted. "I regularly examine deliverables of our companies, private and public, which are at the active phase not merely production but also supplies to our armed forces and other law enforcement agencies that proactively use them to perform special operations,’" he added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.