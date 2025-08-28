Share of domestic IT companies starts prevailing in Russian market — expert

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 28. /TASS/. The share of domestic IT companies started prevailing in the Russian market and total revenues of such companies stood at 4.23 trillion rubles ($52.5 bln) in 2024, Director of the Center of Competencies for Import Substitution in Information and Telecommunication Technologies Ilya Massukh said at the Technoprom 2025 forum.

"I should say the market is growing in absolute terms but the share of Russian companies started prevailing since 2022. Speaking about funds allocated for procurement of Russian technologies (computers, software), they are close to 90-95% of the [total] procurement volume," he said.

The IT sector was among the priorities for the Western countries when introducing anti-Russian sanctions, the expert added.

