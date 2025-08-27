Action legend Seagal opens consulting firm in Russia, dealing in nanotech and airplanes

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. American actor Steven Seagal has opened a business in Russia with his son Dominic, data from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities showed.

According to it, the Hikari LLC was registered on August 26, 2025. The company provides consulting services in the field of commercial activities and management as well as in trade in food, clothes, and aircraft and even scientific research and nanotechnology, the document reads.

According to the document, the film actor owns a 34% stake in the business, and his son holds 33%.

On July 17, Seagal resigned as CEO of Five Elements LLC, a holding company registered in 2023, and was replaced by Vladislav Kazak, a member of the Vodstroy Board of Directors. Seagal and his son Dominic San Rocco Seagal were listed as co-owners, with equal ownership stakes. The company’s financials were not disclosed.

Seagal starred in the films Above the Law, Under Siege, On Deadly Ground, The Patriot, Contract to Kill, Exit Wounds and others.

In 2016, he received Russian citizenship. On May 30, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Seagal the Order of Friendship "for his great contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.".