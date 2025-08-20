Russia, India increase payments in national currencies to more than 90%

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The share of payments between Russia and India in national currencies exceeded 90%, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov said at the meeting of the Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission.

"Providing for seamless mutual payments is a no less important task, especially in current realities. We have already managed to transfer more than 90% of payments between Russia and India to national currencies," Manturov said.

The two countries will continue developing cooperation in the banking sphere, the first deputy prime minister said. "We consider necessary to further strengthen interbank cooperation and interaction in the insurance sphere," he added.