Tatarstan seeks to become AI, drone technology development hub

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. Tatarstan plans to become a development hub for artificial intelligence (AI) and drone technologies, with the region’s goal being to introduce AI into all spheres of life, Vice President of the regional Academy of Sciences Leisan Abzalilova said at the 3rd Sprouts Business Forum.

"We see our mission in the Republic of Tatarstan as becoming a development center for trusted AI and unmanned technologies. To do this, we will rely on the scientific potential we are developing via our universities and research centers. These are the Kazan Federal University, the Kazan National Technical University named after Tupolev - KAI, the Innnopolis University and our research and coordination centers. We create sites for tests, support youth engineering teams and develop the regional infrastructure - from startups and innovation companies to educational initiatives," she said.

Trusted AI implies creation of reliable systems, whose operation is fully understandable and secure. The region has set the ambitious goal of implementing AI in all spheres of life, from the economy and transport to healthcare and education, Abzalilova said.

Success in this area is only possible through close cooperation between science, government, and business, as well as responsible innovation adoption, she noted. The Academy of Sciences of Tatarstan is ready to become an active participant in this process and make its contribution to development of forward-looking technologies, Abzalilova added.

The 3rd Sprouts Business Forum dedicated to the mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program comprises about 100 activities, including 70 business sessions. The participants will discuss issues of the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investments, transport corridors, agriculture and tourism. About ten thousand attendees are expected.

