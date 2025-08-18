Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with downward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 2.02% to 2,951.26 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 2.51% to 1,155.99 points. The yuan gained seven kopecks to 11.17 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index starts the week with a moderate downside, having caught hold of the area around 2,950 points. Investors did not find expected specific things in the outcomes of the summit of Presidents of Russia and the United States, but the leaders called the communicative productive, no new sanctions were announced, and the negotiating process continues. The meeting of US and Ukrainian leaders takes place today. Its results may also be the cause for the short-term volatility ," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

The MOEX Russia is expected to be within 2,875-3,025 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World said. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,900 - 3,000 points on Tuesday.