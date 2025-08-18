Oil supplies to Slovakia over Druzhba pipeline suspended — web portal

BRATISLAVA, August 18. /TASS/. Oil supplies to Slovakia over the Druzhba oil pipeline has been suspended, the Pravda news portal reports, citing Transpetrol, the national operator of pipelines in the country.

According to the operator, the cause of oil pumping suspension is not in the territory of Slovakia. Hungary also does not receive the feedstock over the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Oil pumping interruptions occurred due to the Ukrainian army’s strike against one of Druzhba substations supporting deliveries to Slovakia and Hungary, TA-3 television said.