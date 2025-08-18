GDP growth in Belarus equals 1.3% in January-July

MINSK, August 18. /TASS/. GDP growth in Belarus reached 1.3% in the first seven months of this year, the National Statistics Committee (Belstat) reported.

"The first estimate of gross domestic product for January-July 2025 has been made. The volume of GDP in current prices amounted to 155.2 bln rubles (more than $52 bln - TASS), or in comparable prices 101.3% of the level of January-July 2024," the report said.

The GDP deflator index in January-July 2025 compared to the same period of the previous year totaled 112.4%, according to Belstat.

Earlier, the Eurasian Development Bank upgraded its forecast for Belarus' GDP growth for this year by 0.4 percentage points to 3%.