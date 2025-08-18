EU boosts purchases of Russian pipeline gas, LNG by 9% in 1H

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) purchased Russian pipeline gas for 2.9 bln euros in the first half of 2025, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 4.5 bln euros, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations. The EU's total purchases of Russian gas in January-June increased by 9% to 7.4 bln euros.

In total, the European Union purchased gas from Russia worth about 7.4 bln euros in the first half of the year, which is 9.4% higher than in the same period in 2024. Purchases of LNG from Russia in the period amounted to 4.5 bln euros, compared to 3.5 bln euros a year earlier. The European Union paid 2.9 bln euros for Russian pipeline gas, compared to 3.3 bln euros in 2024.

In June, EU countries paid 520 mln euros for LNG from Russia, the minimum amount for the year. The largest importers were France (182 mln euros), Belgium (147 mln euros), and Spain (109 mln euros). The Netherlands cut its LNG purchases from Russia to 82 mln euros. The EU also imported Russian pipeline gas worth 360 mln euros in June.

The share of Russian LNG in total imports of liquefied gas by EU countries in June was 13.7%, with the US providing the largest share of 54.3%.

As of today, the TurkStream gas pipeline remains the only active route for Russian gas supplies in the European direction.

The share of pipeline gas from Russia in the value of the EU's gas imports via pipelines was 11%. Algeria was the largest supplier with 26%, followed by Norway (25.4%), and the UK (20.6%).

Earlier, the European Commission unveiled its plan to phase out supplies of Russian energy resources, including gas, oil and nuclear fuel, to EU countries by the end of 2027.

In May 2022, the European Union started the REPower EU program aimed at bringing the reliance on Russian gas to zero by 2027. Meanwhile the cost of purchases of Russian LNG for the European Union climbed almost 4.6 times in three years due to price increases. Until 2022, Russian gas accounted for 40% of the total import of this energy source to the EU, by 2023 its share had dropped to about 15%, though in 2024 it began to grow again and reached almost 19%, which caused discontent in Brussels.