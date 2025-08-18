Russia secures third-largest share in value of EU gas imports in 1H

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia had the third-highest share in the total value of gas imports to the EU totaling 15.7% in the first half of this year after the United States and Algeria, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

Russia became the third largest gas supplier to the EU in January-June with a share of 15.7% against 18.7% a year earlier. In total, the European Union purchased gas from Russia worth about 7.4 bln euros in the first half of 2025, which is 9.4% higher than a year earlier.

The US with its LNG supplies came in first securing 29% as deliveries were worth almost 14 bln euros, followed by Algeria with a share of 16.4% and supplies to Europe worth 7.7 bln euros. Norway was the fourth with 12.3% and 5.75 bln euros, followed by the UK with 5.9% and 2.8 bln euros.

In June, Russia remained in third place with a share of 12.5% against 16.1% in May. In total, Europe purchased gas from Russia in June worth about 879 mln euros, which is 21% lower than a month earlier, and 19% lower than in June 2024. The United States increased its share to 29.3% in June, while Algeria reduced it to 17.2%. Norway, on the contrary, was able to occupy only a share of 11.7%.

Earlier, the European Commission unveiled its plan to phase out supplies of Russian energy resources, including gas, oil and nuclear fuel, to EU countries by the end of 2027.

In May 2022, the European Union started the REPower EU program aimed at bringing the reliance on Russian gas to zero by 2027. Meanwhile the cost of purchases of Russian LNG for the European Union climbed almost 4.6 times in three years due to price increases. Until 2022, Russian gas accounted for 40% of the total import of this energy source to the EU, by 2023 its share had dropped to about 15%, though in 2024 it began to grow again and reached almost 19%, which caused discontent in Brussels.