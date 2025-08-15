Rusal posts adjusted net loss under IFRS of $194 mln for 1H

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Adjusted net loss of Rusal under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to $194 mln in January-June 2025 compared to $446 mln net profit in the same period last year, the company reported.

Adjusted EBITDA fell by 4.8% in the reporting period to $748 mln.

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 9.9% from 13.8% in the previous year. 1H revenue rose by 32% to $7.5 bln.

Net loss of the company reached $87 mln compared to $565 mln profit in 2024. Profit before tax dropped by 82.8% to $125 mln.

Rusal is the largest aluminum producer outside of China and the only primary aluminum producer in Russia. En+ Group founded by Oleg Deripaska is the largest shareholder of Rusal with a share of 56.88%. SUAL Partners holds 25.52% of shares, while free float stands at 17.59%.