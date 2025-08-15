Average rate of short-term deposits with top banks drops below 16% — marketplace

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The average interest rate of three-month deposits with the top twenty Russian banks declined below 16% over the week from August 11 to 15 for the first time since late July 2024, the press service of the Finuslugi financial marketplace told TASS.

The average rate of the deposits for the term of six months with the largest banks declined to 14.98%, and to 13.98% for twelve-month deposits. The rate for three-month deposits stood at 15.91%.

The average interest rate is 0.7-2.7 percentage points lower than the level a year earlier.