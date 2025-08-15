Russia, US to discuss resuming joint oil, gas projects in Arctic — expert

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, may discuss the potential resumption of cooperation of the two countries’ oil and gas companies, including the potential return to joint development of fields in the Kara Sea, at today’s summit in Alaska, Nikita Lipunov, an Arctic specialist, junior research fellow at the Institute of International Studies at MGIMO University of the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"Trump the businessman is interested in the economic potential of the Arctic, which is extremely rich in natural resources. Since the Russian-American dialogue was revived in February, the Arctic has been a fixture on the agenda, being mentioned in the economic and investment sense, which the Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev spoke about," he said.

From this "a conclusion can be drawn that prospects for the return of American energy companies to projects on the Russian continental shelf will be discussed at the Alaska summit," the expert added.

"Joint work between Rosneft and American corporation ExxonMobil on exploration of fields in the Kara Sea was carried out from 2011 to 2018, but the American company was forced to curtail its participation due to sanctions. Accordingly, the issue of lifting the accompanying sanctions will most likely be discussed," he noted.

Lipunov believes that "as the Arctic issues are discussed at the summit in Anchorage, the parties will most likely touch upon joint production of hydrocarbons and rare earth metals, both in the Russian Arctic and in Alaska."

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on August 14 that the meeting between Putin and Trump will begin on August 15 in Anchorage at 10:30 p.m. Moscow time (7:30 p.m. GMT), opening with a one-on-one conversation. The summit will center around the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, but the leaders will discuss other issues as well, he added.