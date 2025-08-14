Russia to become alternative market for Indian exports instead of US — source

NEW DELHI, August 14. /TASS/. Russia could become an alternative market for Indian exports after an increase in US tariffs on Indian goods, a source in the Indian government told TASS.

"[Indian] exporters are looking for alternative markets. The first of those is our domestic market, followed by the South Asian region, Africa, Central Asia, and Russia. We have to look at strategic new markets," he said.

Indian exports to the US are already declining, the source noted. "Even with 25% tariffs, you cannot supply because other countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh have lower tariffs on the same goods, they have better terms for transactions," he said.

The source in the Indian government also did not rule out that US President Donald Trump could delay the implementation of the second part of the 25% tariffs on India, which are due to come into effect on August 27. "He keeps changing the deadlines, nothing will stop him from setting a new deadline, say, a month later," he said.

The US administration has imposed additional tariffs of 25% on India in connection with its purchase of Russian oil. Along with the US' decision to impose a 25% tariff on Indian goods taken earlier, the tariff for the South Asian republic will now total 50%. This will make Indian goods less competitive on the US market compared to exports from Turkey, Thailand, and Vietnam, on which US tariffs have been increased by 15%, 19% and 20%, respectively.

Trump said earlier that India always imported most of its military equipment from Russia, being the largest buyer of Russian energy resources along with China. The Indian Foreign Ministry slammed US and EU attacks on Russian oil imports as unjustified, as Western countries used to encourage such trade and continued to purchase goods and services from Russia themselves.