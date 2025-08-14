Hyundai files six trademark applications with Russian patent office

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. South Korean car brand Hyundai, which exited the Russian market in 2022, has filed six trademark applications with the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent), according to the regulator’s public database.

The trademarks cover classes 12, 38, 28, 36 of the international classification of goods and services.

Those classes include cars, including unmanned and electric ones, as well as spare parts and accessories for them; navigation and telecommunications services, including access to metaverse platforms, services for streaming content for metaverses and data transmission. They also cover toys, including robots, gaming consoles and vehicle models, and financing for cars and various financial services, including leasing.

The South Korean concern previously owned a car plant in St. Petersburg, but it stopped production in March 2022 due to difficulties with component supplies. Before the termination of production, the enterprise produced the Hyundai Solaris, Hyundai Creta, Kia Rio, and Kia Rio X-Line models there. The enterprise is now owned by the Russian company Art-Finance.