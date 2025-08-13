Telegram messenger combating malicious activity, including fraud, calls for sabotage

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Telegram messenger is actively combating malicious activity on its platform, including fraud, calls for sabotage and violence, the messenger's press service told TASS, answering a question about blocking calls through the service in Russia.

"Telegram is actively combating malicious use of its platform, including fraud, calls for sabotage and violence. Moderators using special artificial intelligence and machine learning tools proactively monitor public sections of the platform and accept messages in order to delete millions of malicious messages daily," Telegram noted.

Telegram was also the first to implement detailed privacy settings for calls, so that each user could independently determine from whom to receive calls, or completely disable them, the service added.

Earlier, the Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor announced that it is partially restricting calls in Telegram and WhatsApp messengers in Russia, since they have become the main voice services for deceiving and extorting money from Russians, and also for enlisting them in sabotage and terrorist activities.