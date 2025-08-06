India, Russia agree to deepen partnership in metallurgy and industry

NEW DELHI, August 6. /TASS/. India and Russia have reaffirmed their strategic partnership in metallurgy and industrial development, agreeing to expand cooperation in the fields of aluminum, fertilizers, railways, and mining technologies. This was reported by the Indian government’s information service following the 11th session of the India-Russia Working Group on Modernization and Industrial Cooperation held in New Delhi.

"The two sides welcomed the expansion of collaboration in aluminum and fertilizer production and rail transport, as well as capacity building and technology transfer in mining equipment, geological exploration, and the management of industrial and household waste," the statement said.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol affirming the strategic partnership between India and Russia and a shared commitment to deepening industrial and economic cooperation, according to the report.

Around 80 delegates from both countries, including officials, experts, and industry representatives, took part in the discussions. Topics included cooperation in aerospace and aviation science and technology, including the production of piston engines for small aircraft, and joint development of carbon fiber technologies, additive manufacturing, and 3D printing.

The two sides also explored opportunities in rare-earth metals and critical minerals extraction, underground coal gasification, and the development of modern industrial infrastructure, according to India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.