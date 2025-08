PRAGUE, August 6. /TASS/. Russia joined ranks of top fifteen exporters to the Czech Republic in 2024, the E15 news portal said.

Russia is at the fourteenth position in the list. Czech imports from Russia totaled 78.5 bln koruna (about $3.7 bln) last year. Trade is significantly constrained by anti-Russian sanctions, the news portal said.

Oil received over the Druzhba pipeline became the key component of Russian supplies to the Czech Republic in 2024.