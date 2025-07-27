First direct flight to Pyongyang takes off from Moscow

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The first direct flight has taken off from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport for Pyongyang. It will be in the North Korean capital city at nine in the morning local time on Monday.

The flight is performed by a Boeing 777-200ER of the Nordwind air carrier seating 440 passengers. The return flight is scheduled for July 29.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, issued an authorization to Nordwind for scheduled flights between the capitals of the two countries in early July. The air carrier is cleared to make flights up to two times per week. The Russian Ministry of Transport said later that the first flight to the North Korean capital will be on July 27 and the flights will be performed once per month to generate stable demand.

Direct flights between Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok and Pyongyang are operated by North Korea’s Air Koryo three times a week.

Direct air service between the two countries was resumed in August 2023 after a pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic.