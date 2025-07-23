Exports of Ural precious stones to Asia up 9% annually — customs

YEKATERINBURG, July 23. /TASS/. Exports of precious stones from the Ural region to Asian countries gained 9% annually year-to-date, the Russian Federal Customs Service said.

"An increase in gem exports to Asian countries was recorded in the Ural region. More than 460 kg of emeralds, demantoids, jade and souvenir products made of Ural gems were exported to Asian countries from the start of this year. This is 9% more than in the like period of 2024," the Customs reported.

India and China are traditional importers of Ural gems, the customs service said. "India rates emeralds high; supplies increased by 76% as compared to six months of the last year. China traditionally prefers jade: plants of the Ural Federal District shipped about 300 kg of this gemstone to China," the customs added.

Thailand is a new importer of gems since 2024. "Demantoids worth more than 100 mln rubles ($1.3 mln) were sold to the Kingdom this year," head of the Ural Customs Department Alexey Frolov said, cited by the Customs.