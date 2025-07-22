GENEVA, July 22. /TASS/. The decision of the German leadership to opt out of importing Russian energy resources has become the real poison for the German economy, Thorsten Polleit, the former Chief Economist of Degussa, the Europe's largest precious metal trading house, and the Honorary Professor of Economics at the University of Bayreuth told TASS.

The German economy is in recession, which was not observed since 1948, the expert said. Not merely the current situation in the global economy "but internal factors in the first instance" are indicative of such dynamics to remain this year. The politically motivated increase of energy prices became "the real poison for the German economy," Polleit said.

"The political decision not to import oil and gas from Russia is literally self-destructive. The policy of the German government is too short-sighted and inflexible to see it while the voices of reason sounded from time to time among the broad population strata remain unheard," the economist added.