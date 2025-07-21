Investment in new Far Eastern projects to total around $255.1 mln

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, July 21. /TASS/. The total volume of investment in projects being developed within the framework of the new International Advanced Special Economic Zones in Russia’s Far East is expected to reach approximately 20 bln rubles ($255.1 mln). Currently, around ten projects have made it onto the shortlist, Russian Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexey Chekunkov told reporters.

"At present, the shortlist includes around ten projects involving investments of about 20 bln rubles. Not all of them may be implemented in the proposed order, but we expect many new initiatives to emerge," Chekunkov stated.

He noted that the prospects for cooperation within the International Advanced Special Economic Zones framework will also be discussed during the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum.

According to the minister, the mechanism was established to create favorable conditions for investors from friendly countries - not only China, but also other nations in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the Eurasian Economic Union.

"Our specific goal for the Amur Region is to attract no less than 10 bln rubles into International Advanced Special Economic Zones projects within the first three years. I hope we will be pleasantly surprised by even stronger results," Chekunkov added.

One of the first five international advanced development zones in the Russian Far East will be created at the Rovnoye investment site, which is part of the already existing Amurskaya advanced special economic zone in the Amur Region. Additional International Advanced Special Economic Zones will be established in the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Trans-Baikal, Khabarovsk, and Primorsky Territories.