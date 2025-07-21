Russian stock market rises at opening of main trading session

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing gains in its key indices at the start of the trading session on Monday, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had increased by 1.13%, reaching 2,816.2 points, exceeding the 2,800-point mark for the first time since July 4, 2025. The RTS Index also rose by 1.13%, to 1,132.82 points. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange declined by 2.75 kopecks compared to the previous session’s close, standing at 10.91 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m., the MOEX Index had slightly slowed its gains and stood at 2,806.92 points (+0.8%), while the RTS Index was at 1,129.11 points (+0.8%). At the same time, the yuan had modestly extended its decline, trading at 10.898 rubles (down 3.95 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in US dollars and euros since June 13, 2024, due to sanctions imposed by the United States against the Exchange and the National Clearing Centre. To determine the ruble exchange rates for the dollar and euro, the Bank of Russia now uses bank reporting data and information from over-the-counter trading.