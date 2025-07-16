Russia and Nigeria discuss energy sector cooperation

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held talks with Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun. During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector, energy, as well as other industries.

"Russia values the friendly nature of Russian-Nigerian relations, which are built on the principles of mutual respect and a shared approach to current international and regional issues. We see Abuja as a promising partner on the African continent," Novak said.

Special attention was given to cooperation within the frameworks of OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. "Our joint efforts under OPEC+ make a decisive contribution to ensuring stability and predictability in the global oil market. The decisions we make are based on actual indicators and market trends and are aimed at achieving balance amid economic challenges," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

The parties explored full-cycle cooperation opportunities in the oil and gas industry, from geological exploration to field development. They also discussed prospects for collaboration in the supply of industrial equipment and in the financial and banking sectors.