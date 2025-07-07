Scientists develop effective ventilation system for Siberia, Arctic

NOVOSIBIRSK, July 7. /TASS/. An air ventilation device system operating in the cold climate of Siberia and the Arctic was developed in Novosibirsk, the Gyplar developer company's Technical Director Vladimir Fedortov told reporters.

Built houses normally have standard ventilation systems, through which, however, two thirds of the heat is lost. Usually, specialists suggest using heat exchange devices offering ventilation and heat preservation, but in cold climates these devices cannot operate due to heavy icing. Thus, engineers have developed a new design to have the ventilation system work at temperatures from minus 100 to plus 50 degrees.

"Since its heat exchange surface shifts slowly, about one revolution per hour, towards the incoming warm air, there develops icing of the thickness that does not affect heat exchange," the company's representative said.

The device's heat exchanger is a set of disks interconnected along the inner and outer perimeters. It rotates creating channels to supply and exhaust air. During operation, the device's part that freezes up moves downwards, where the warm air goes, and thus it thaws, and the condensate is drained. The company has organized mass production, Executive Director Anton Shmatov added. The planned annual capacity is up to 200 systems.

"Our idea is to ask the Institute of the Arctic and Antarctic to take our sample to the [Russian] Vostok station [in the Antarctica]. There, it's minus 30 degrees Celsius in summer and minus 80 degrees Celsius in winter," Fedorov explained, adding such a system could be of demand both in the Russian North and in Alaska and Canada.