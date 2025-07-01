Global coal demand to remain at current level or rise slightly by 2050

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Global coal demand will remain at the current level or rise slightly through 2050, State Secretary, Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov said in an interview with TASS.

"The coal industry remains one of the main sectors of the fuel and energy complex, holding a significant place in the fuel and energy balance. Of course, its share is currently declining though it still accounts for one third of the world’s total energy balance. In absolute terms, through 2050, the demand for coal globally will either be maintained or increase slightly," he said.

Coal is one of the main sources of energy in Russia, accounting for 15% of electricity generation, and 22% of heat generation, Islamov added.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in a column for Energy Policy magazine earlier that Russia expected a 6% increase in global coal demand by 2036 amid growing demand for electricity in energy-deficient developing countries.