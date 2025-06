MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry expects the country and its coal sector to overcome the current crisis as early as next year, State Secretary, Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov said in an interview with TASS.

"We are confident of that. We expect production growth as early as next year," he said when asked a respective question.

Earlier reports said that President Vladimir Putin had greenlighted a program to support Russia's coal industry drafted by the Energy Ministry.