Russia remains leader in peaceful nuclear development sphere — PM

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia is taking the lead in the peaceful nuclear development sphere for many years, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in his address to participants in the Obninsk NEW 2025 international youth nuclear forum.

"For many years our country is showing its confident leadership in this sphere. Our researchers and engineers created unique tokamak and floating nuclear power plant," the prime minister said. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev read the address at the event.

Advanced national research and development have repeatedly turned into a technology breakthrough and shaped the future of the industry, Mishustin said.

More than seventy years ago, the world’s first nuclear power plant was launched in Obninsk.