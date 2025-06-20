Western countries lose ground in global economic landscape — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. As Africa's population booms, its economic clout will rise, while Western countries are already losing ground, but Russia is ready to work with them nonetheless, assuming they want to, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He drew attention to the words of South African Vice President Paul Mashatile, who spoke at the SPIEF plenary meeting, where he said that the African continent will soon be home to over 2.5 billion people. "This is, as you know, a medical fact, that's how it's going to be, there's no stopping it. And all these countries, the peoples of the continent, what will they strive for? To improve the well-being of their peoples. They will certainly build up their economic and humanitarian potential. This is the inevitability our society is looking at," he added.

"Our task is to give this inevitable process a civilized character and to work together to not only accelerate these changes but also to make them as balanced as possible, ensuring timely, effective decisions that benefit all participants in this process," Putin continued.

"Including, by the way, those countries that are inevitably losing their positions in the global economy one way or another. We are also ready to negotiate with them about everything if they want it."

Putin noted that if these countries "want to maintain their monopolistic position at all costs, if they want to preserve the instruments of colonial influence in the world, then they will have to be content with the declining status they are gradually falling into as they continue to rely on these tools."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.