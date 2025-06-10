Revenue of Rostec exceeds $38 bln in 2024 — chief executive

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Revenue of Rostec totaled over 3 trillion rubles ($38 bln) in 2024, with civil production accounting for one third of it, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s state corporation Sergey Chemezov told the Razvedchik magazine.

"Revenue and other financial indicators are on the rise. Last year it [revenue] totaled over 3 trillion rubles, with civil production having ensured one third of it," he said.

Rostec is the largest machine-building company in the country, which produces thousands of types of products, including airplanes, helicopters, engines, power machines, medical devices, vaccines, Chemezov noted. "We employ more than 700,000 specialists, which means we are number one employer in industry," he added.

Earlier reports said that revenue of Rostec in 2023 increased by one third and amounted to over 2.8 trillion rubles.