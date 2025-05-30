MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The sanctions imposed against Russia have only strengthened and enhanced its economy instead of ruining it as was expected by Western governments, American economist, professor at the Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs said in an interview with TASS.

"Broadly - yes," he said when asked whether Russia managed to cope with the sanctions pressure. "Obviously, the sanctions regime did not ruin the Russian economy despite all statements that it was going to do it. Sanctions did not work. They did not give the results expected by Western governments. They did not cause much damage, and in some sense, they even strengthened the Russian economy," Sachs added.

Sanctions did cause certain damage, though under the influence of those difficulties Russia's relations with China and India improved, and many sectors, in which Moscow previously depended on imports, were enhanced through domestic economic growth, the economist explained.