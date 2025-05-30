Nord Stream 2 AG bankruptcy moratorium ended — Gazprom

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The cantonal court of Zug, Switzerland, approved the agreement on settlement of the debt of Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, for purposes of financial rehabilitation, Russian gas holding Gazprom said in its report under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"The court ruling was not appealed against within the period set forth by Swiss laws, and in connection with this the agreement came into force and the moratorium on bankruptcy of Nord Stream 2 AG entity was terminated," Gazprom said.

The Zug court earlier approved the settlement between Nord Stream 2 AG and its lenders, which was made on April 30.