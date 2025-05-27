Gas not sold to Europe could be redirected for mining in Far East — Russian official

KHABAROVSK, May 27. /TASS/. Natural gas that is surplus in Russia after the loss of European exports could fuel mining of cryptocurrencies, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov told reporters.

The governmental commission on issues of electricity development plans to consider proposals on introducing a ban on mining in several Russian regions on June 4. The commission will examine the possibility of an all-year ban on mining in the Trans-Baikal Region and the Buryatia Region, as well as in Karelia’s north, the Penza Region, and part of the Khakassia Region. The shortage of energy in those regions is cited as the reason.

"You can mine using your own resources, using gas. We have plenty of gas that was previously sold to Europe, but now lies unused underground. Please, set up power installations and start mining," the minister noted.

That said, energy should not be taken from the grid from population and business, especially in regions experiencing the shortage of electricity, he added.