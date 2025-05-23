Afghanistan in talks with Russia on switching to national currencies for trade settlements

LONDON, May 23. /TASS/. The Afghan authorities are in discussions with their Russian counterparts regarding a potential transition to trade settlements in national currencies, Haji Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Afghan government formed by the Taliban movement, told Reuters.

"We are currently engaged in specialized discussions on this matter, considering the regional and global economic perspectives, sanctions, and the challenges Afghanistan is currently facing, as well as those Russia is dealing with. Technical discussions are underway," Azizi said, adding that Kabul anticipates a significant increase in trade turnover with Russia, as both parties are interested in boosting investment flows.

According to the minister, the Afghan government is also exploring the possibility of using national currencies in financial transactions with China.

On May 16, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk announced that Russia is committed to developing economic cooperation with Afghanistan. Last year, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $323 mln. In his view, ensuring "stable and predictable conditions for business interaction" is essential for the full development of trade and economic relations.