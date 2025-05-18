Slovak PM says Russia is Europe’s second largest LNG supplier to Europe

BRATISLAVA, May 18. /TASS/. Russia is a major supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"Russia is currently the second largest liquefied gas supplies to Europe," he told the TA-3 television channel. He slammed the European Union’s policy of curtailing Russian energy imports to the EU countries and stressed that his country is interested in supplies of cheap energy sources from Russia.

According to the Slovak prime minister, the ban on Russian energy imports is an attempt to drop another "iron curtain." "This is an official policy of creating a new ‘iron curtain’ between Europe, Russia and the East as such," he said, recalling that a number of European countries are supplied with Russian nuclear fuel for their nuclear plants. "The war [in Ukraine] will ultimately end, but what are we going to do?...erect a 100-meter ‘iron curtain’?" he added.