Russia sees prospects in trade cooperation with Afghanistan — Industry and Trade Ministry

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. Russia sees prospects in trade and economic cooperation with Afghanistan, the country has great resource and logistics potential, First Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Osmakov said in an interview with TASS during the International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum."

"As for the promising ones, I would probably single out Afghanistan. It is clear that the country is in a very difficult situation, but at the same time, firstly, it has absolutely amazing resource potential. It is a mountainous country with many deposits. Secondly, it has absolutely amazing logistics potential, because Afghanistan, both in ancient times and now, has always been a trade crossroad, the Silk Road passed through it," the First Deputy Minister said.

Russia traditionally had close ties with the Islamic world, Osmakov noted. Now the partnership with Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan is very developed.

In the region of North Africa, the Middle East, Russia has developed ties with Egypt, with the United Arab Emirates, and cooperation with Saudi Arabia is also gradually growing. The official recalled.

"Oman is a very attractive and interesting direction. These are the "new Arab Emirates" of the Middle East, as it is sometimes called. In North Africa, this is also Algeria, with which we have developed cooperation. And, probably, by tradition, Iran, Turkey, which are large trading partners. Turkey is one of the most significant logistics hubs and trade crossroads for our trade," the First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade said.

Over the past year, Russia's trade turnover with the countries of the North Africa - Middle East region has grown by 7% and amounted to $34 billion. Russia primarily supplies agricultural products, fertilizers, petroleum products, and mechanical engineering products. According to Osmakov, it is also worth focusing on pharmaceuticals, electronic components, instrument making, and other industries.

About the forum

The 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is underway from May 13 to 18 in Kazan. The main theme of the Forum in 2025 is ‘Digitalization: New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation’.

Representatives of more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the forum.

TASS is the general information partner of the event.