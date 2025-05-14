Russia offers Malaysia LNG supplies, gas infrastructure development

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia and Malaysia discussed supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the country, as well as the development of gas infrastructure, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"We discussed our proposal to supply LNG to Malaysia, as well as participation in the development of gas infrastructure in Malaysia, namely, receiving infrastructure, pipeline infrastructure, gas storage facilities. Such proposals have been made, and now the task of Russian and Malaysian companies is to jointly seek options for implementing these ideas on the terms of mutually beneficial cooperation," he said.

In 2024, Malaysia became the fifth largest LNG exporter in the world, one position below Russia.

In May 2024, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Vakhrukov reported that Russia is ready to consider the possibility of supplying liquefied natural gas, low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen to Malaysia in the future.