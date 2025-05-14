Oil spill response drones launched along Northern Sea Route

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. An oil spill response system of Skopa (Osprey) - 20 UAVs is deployed aboard the Ural nuclear-powered icebreaker for duty in waters of the Northern Sea Route (NSR), the developing company, OMVTECH, told TASS.

"On the Northern Sea Route we have started trial use of OMVTECH's Skopa-20 unmanned aerial vehicles," the company said. "These UAVs may be used to help eliminate oil spills. Two drones of the kind are now deployed aboard the Ural nuclear-powered icebreaker, which has departed for a duty mission in waters of the Northern Sea Route. Two drone operators of the Marine Rescue Service have joined the crew. <...> Oil pollution in NSR may result from oil spills during transportation by bulk carriers, from pipeline accidents, etc. and it threatens the fragile Arctic ecosystems."

The complex monitors visually the water surface and may spray liquid and solid powdered reagents with controlled intensity above water or land surface under the operator's visual control, the company continued. "Presently, we use the domestic Dimex reagent, developed by Transneft's research institute."

The UAV's payload is up to 25 kg - that may be an optoelectronic surveillance system on a suspension, a 20-liter reagent tank and a system for applying it through a set of twin nozzles. The maximum flight speed is at least 30 km/h. The operator's radio control range is at least 10 km. "Given the difficult operating conditions, the unmanned complexes have been created to operate in a wide temperature range, they may be used at wind speeds up to 10 m/s, and in terms of dust and moisture protection they meet requirements of the IP44 general standard and IP67 for individual subsystems," the company's CEO and Chief Designer Vasily Omelko said.

The complex's experimental use aboard the icebreaker follow successful tests in the Kaluga Region in 2024. "The trial operation in the Far North has revealed certain navigation nuances, on which we are currently working. Well, generally speaking, we, of course, are proud to have the project reach the practical stage and that our high-tech systems will participate in solving environmental problems that are important for the country," he added.

Atomflot's all icebreakers will attract drones to combat oil spills on NSR during summer navigation, and during other seasons if necessary. "The current plan is the operating organization will receive from us at least 25 unmanned aerial vehicles," the company said.

UAVs' features

The Skopa-20 helicopter-type aircraft is a multicopter: four pulling propellers are at ends of the folding beams. The maximum take-off weight is 28 kg. Lithium polymer batteries allow flights lasting up to 30 minutes.

An expert in unmanned aircraft, Denis Fedutinov, explained to TASS that the chosen dimension "offers the ability to detect pollution as well as to combat it." "Lighter devices can handle just the first part of this task, while the helicopter type makes it possible to perform takeoffs and landings in vertical mode, flying at required speed, hovering if necessary, so that the sprayed reagent covered the water surface most effectively," the specialist said.

Additionally, "the well-practiced multirotor scheme and the easy control, along with low costs of both the systems and their operation, may favor their wider use, ensuring the transition from experimental flights to bigger use," the expert said in conclusion.