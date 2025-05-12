Global oil demand rises by 1.7 mln bpd in Q1 2025 — Saudi Aramco CEO

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Global oil demand reached a record 104.3 mln barrels per day (bpd) in the Q1 of 2025, marking an increase of 1.7 mln bpd compared to the same period in 2024, President and CEO of Saudi Aramco Amin Nasser said.

According to him, despite ongoing volatility, the fundamental drivers of the oil market remain strong. In the Q1 of 2025, oil demand reached a record-high 104.3 mln bpd, which is 1.7 million bpd higher than in the Q1 of 2024, he stressed.

Nasser also noted that global oil refining volumes hit record levels in the first quarter.

At the same time, the head of Saudi Aramco drew attention to the slowdown in production growth in non-OPEC countries and the current level of global oil inventories, which he estimated to be at their lowest point in five years. According to Nasser, by the end of the first quarter, global oil stockpiles would have been sufficient to cover only 40 days of consumption.