Unipro increases electricity generation by 9% in Q1, reaching 16.22 bln kWh

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Electricity generation by Unipro’s power plants rose by 9% in the Q1, reaching 16.22 bln kWh, according to the company’s report.

Thermal energy output from January to March amounted to 714,000 Gcal, down 15%, which the company attributed to weather conditions. Net electricity supply increased by 8.6% to 15.56 bln kWh.

In the Q1, Unipro’s plants in the First Price Zone increased electricity generation by 3%. The company’s largest power plant, Surgutskaya GRES-2, ramped up output to 8.27 bln kWh, also a 3% increase.

The company also noted that several major projects were completed between January and March of this year. Unit No. 7 was commissioned at Shaturskaya GRES, while modernization of Unit No. 6 was completed at Surgutskaya GRES-2 as part of the state program for upgrading thermal power generation facilities. It was noted that Unipro’s total share of modernized capacity scheduled to come online by 2029 stands at 51%.

Unipro operates five thermal power plants with a total installed capacity of 11,285 MW, including Surgutskaya GRES-2 (5,687 MW), Berezovskaya GRES (2,420 MW), Shaturskaya GRES (1,500 MW), Smolenskaya GRES (630 MW), and Yayvinskaya GRES (1,048 MW).

In April 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree transferring 83.73% of Unipro’s shares, previously held by the Uniper SE group, into the temporary management of the Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo).